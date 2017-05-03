Vivienne Westwood Walked the Vivienne Westwood Runway

Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Vivienne Westwood made her runway debut this weekend during Paris Fashion Week for her own line, much to the delight of the audience. Although Westwood is no longer the creative director — that would be her husband Andreas Kronthaler — she’s still the iconic face of the label. As it turns out, it didn’t take much convincing to get her onstage.

“He asked me to,” Westwood told Vogue backstage, “so I said yes immediately.”

“You know, she has been doing the campaigns for 12 years now,” Kronthaler said, “And I remember at the beginning people thought it was crazy to have you photographed… Ten years ago it was different, but now it is more normal and great to celebrate age.”

Andreas Kronthaler AW17/18 top looks. #AKAW1718 #PFW A post shared by Vivienne Westwood (@viviennewestwoodofficial) on Mar 5, 2017 at 2:36am PST