At the moment, America might feel like a hotbed of racism, xenophobia, and sexism, but hey, at least we aren’t alone. If you briefly considered fleeing to Europe postelection, we recommend watching this clip of a Polish lawmaker — on the floor of the European Parliament, no less — saying that women don’t deserve equal pay because they are weaker and less intelligent than men.

Big ups to Iratxe García Pérez, an MEP from Spain, for reminding men like Janusz Korwin-Mikke that this kind of rhetoric doesn’t fly.