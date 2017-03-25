Watch Hugh Grant Recreate His Love Actually Dance Sequence

David knows when that hotline bling, that can only mean one thing … falling down a bunch of stairs and getting yelled at by his wife. Worth it! In a clip from Love Actually’s short-film sequel — which aired last night in the U.K. as part of Red Nose Day, and will be coming to the U.S. in late May — our dashing Prime Minister is still kickin’ it over at 10 Downing Street with some groovy moves. But as it’s 14 years later, the Pointers Sisters have to take a backseat to Drake’s banger of a tune “Hotline Bling,” which might just cause David some serious bodily harm if he isn’t more careful dancing around a staircase. A Prime Minister with a ruptured Achilles tendon? Natalie would never allow it.

What about Hugh Grant shaking his booty to Hotline Bling on #rednosedayactually? We loved it 😍🔴❤️ pic.twitter.com/39KVlAeumV — Red Nose Day (@rednoseday) March 24, 2017