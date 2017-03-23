The Latest on the Cut

2 mins ago

Soon You Can Book Appointments at Your Favorite Salons Through Instagram

No more waiting on the phone.

1:44 p.m.

Dystopia Comes at You Fast in the The Handmaid’s Tale Trailer

The series premieres on Hulu April 26.

1:25 p.m.

Goddesses & Demonesses Brings Us a Fashion-Forward Ballet

Alaïa, Gaultier, and others created the looks for Blanca Li’s latest production.

11:51 a.m.

More Than Half of British Women Stop Breastfeeding by Two Months, New Data Shows

A new survey highlights breastfeeding challenges in England.

11:41 a.m.

How a Mother and Son Turned a Relative’s Closet Into a Museum Installation

Sara Berman’s Closet, created by Alex and Maira Kalman, is on view at the Met now.

11:35 a.m.

22 Women on What Breastfeeding Actually Feels Like

From how nursing is like peeing, to what being bitten feels like, to sexual side effects.

11:14 a.m.

Jessica Henwick Is the Heroine We Deserve

From Star Wars to Game of Thrones, and now, a new Marvel series.

10:45 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A Rare, on-Sale Canada Goose Spotting

So you won’t be freezing next winter.

10:28 a.m.

The New Health-Care Bill Could Mean Insurance Doesn’t Have to Cover Pregnancy

Republicans are lobbying to ditch Obamacare’s essential health benefits.

9:58 a.m.

Here’s What It Really Means to Have a Romantic Type

A new study says who we date is largely based on our own desirability and where we live.

9:54 a.m.

Whitney Museum Says Letter Claiming to Be From Open Casket Artist Is a Fake

New information about the Open Casket controversy has come to light.

9:51 a.m.

John Mayer Misses Katy Perry, Says He’s a Good Guy Now

The 39-year-old musician is attempting a comeback.

9:33 a.m.

Teen Who Claimed She Was Abducted and Raped by 3 Black Men Made It All Up

Police say Breana Harmon Talbott lied about the alleged crime that caught the attention of many on the far right.

9:28 a.m.

Cate Blanchett on Female Judgment and How She’s Moisturized for Over a Decade

And her favorite sunscreen.

8:44 a.m.

Tia Mowry on Skin Care, Hip-Hop Yoga, and Eating for Her Endometriosis

And the wellness secret she shares with her sister.

8:38 a.m.

This Video Highlights How Ridiculous the Justice System Is for Rape Survivors

Tatiana Maslany stars in a fake Funny or Die infomercial for the “Sexual Assault Survivor Utility Kit.”

8:00 a.m.

25 Women on Being Famous

Zadie Smith, Adele, J.K. Rowling, and more on what it’s really like in the spotlight.

1:32 a.m.

Beyoncé FaceTimed With a Cancer Patient From Houston

She called a high-school student who has a stage-four diagnosis of cancer.

Yesterday at 11:43 p.m.

In the Future, Men Might Be Able to Test Their Fertility With a Phone App

A new study shows the results are 98 percent accurate.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

A New Photography Book Unmasks Fashion’s Glittery Façade

Bling Bling Baby is inspired by ‘90s hip-hop.