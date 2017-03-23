Dystopia Comes at You Fast in the The Handmaid’s Tale Trailer

Those who haven’t read The Handmaid’s Tale, beware: Hulu is covering a lot of the book’s plot in these trailers for its upcoming adaptation. The story, a parable about the rise of a misogynistic dystopia, centers on Offred (Elisabeth Moss), who serves as a handmaid to the Commander (Joseph Fiennes) and his wife (Chuck’s Yvonne Strahovski). Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, and Ann Dowd fill out the cast. The Handmaid’s Tale premieres on Hulu on April 26. Until then you can take comfort in the idea that the government would totally never use the threat of terrorism to suspend basic constitutional freedoms.