3 mins ago

Fenty Creative Director Jahleel Weaver Styles the Collection on 3 Muses

Athluxury at its best.

13 mins ago

Watch the Hermès Livestream

Enjoy!

10:00 a.m.

Welcome to the Cut’s Spring Fashion Issue

A celebration of nonconformity.

9:53 a.m.

Another Female Uber Employee Comes Forward With Harassment Claims

Her female manager allegedly shamed her for wearing a tank top.

9:49 a.m.

Balenciaga Gave Another Nod to Bernie Sanders at Its Show

The revolution lives on … at Paris Fashion Week.

9:07 a.m.

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her Battle With Postpartum Depression in New Essay

“I want people to know it can happen to anybody.”

9:00 a.m.

The Best of New York Shopping 2017

Hefty sweatpants, alt Marimekko, and Bronx couture.

9:00 a.m.

The Best of New York Home & Help 2017

Where to find long-lasting dahlias, bespoke lampshades, a cheesecake engraver, and more.

9:00 a.m.

The Best of New York Beauty 2017

Brow tats, IMAX workouts, the drybar of hair color, and more

8:30 a.m.

What Happened to Marnie’s Cat on Girls?

An illustrated guide.

8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of March 6

Mars enters Taurus.

1:17 a.m.

Katy Perry Wants Friends Who Will Let Her Know When She Has Quinoa in Her Teeth

Perry put a call out for new friends after photos surfaced of her with the food bits stuck in her teeth.

Yesterday at 11:28 p.m.

Emma Watson No Longer Allowed to Be a Feminist, Say Ridiculous Critics

“I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it.”

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

The Sales Exec Who Considers Herself a Total ‘Samantha’

This week’s sex diary.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

Tracing Balenciaga’s History of All-Black Outfits

A new Paris exhibition juxtaposes Balenciaga couture with sculptures by Antoine Bourdelle.

Yesterday at 5:38 p.m.

The U.S. Military Is Investigating a Horrifying Nude-Photo Scandal

Marines have been sharing nude photos of female officers in a secret Facebook group.

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

Mothers and Children Would Be Ripped Apart Under Reported DHS Proposal

The proposal, which is reportedly under consideration, seeks to deter women from illegally crossing the border with their children.

Yesterday at 3:23 p.m.

The Future of Fashion Is … Fat?

Decoding Rei Kawakubo’s latest enigmatic Commes des Garçons show.

Yesterday at 2:44 p.m.

Vivienne Westwood Walked the Vivienne Westwood Runway

Rock the catwalk.

Yesterday at 1:43 p.m.

Adele Finally Admitted She’s Definitely Married to Simon Konecki

She made an off-the-cuff announcement at a concert, NBD.