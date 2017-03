The Latest on the Cut

14 mins ago

Watch the Lanvin Livestream

Enjoy!

2:06 a.m.

Uh-Oh, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Taking a Break from Their Relationship

Is the new “conscious uncoupling”?

Yesterday at 11:42 p.m.

Melania Trump Wears Michael Kors for Trump’s First Address to Congress

The embroidered black jacket and suit is from Kors’ Spring ‘17 RTW collection.

Yesterday at 10:21 p.m.

Democratic Women in Congress Wear White to President Donald Trump’s Address

The color choice is a nod to the women’s suffrage movement.

Yesterday at 5:49 p.m.

See Vintage Shots of Audrey Hepburn and Pat Cleveland

Naomi Campbell, Twiggy, and Lauren Hutton also appear in this new fashion book.

Yesterday at 4:55 p.m.

Anthony Vaccarello Stuck to His Sexy DNA at Saint Laurent

And this time, the boys got in on the party, too.

Yesterday at 4:31 p.m.

The Case for Wearing Denim on Your Head

Today’s Golden Peacock Award winner.

Yesterday at 4:20 p.m.

White House Finds at Least 8 Women to Pose With Donald Trump

And four of them would like to speak to a manager.

Yesterday at 4:12 p.m.

Can Parental Leave Be Too Long?

Long leaves in Europe make some people think so, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Yesterday at 3:38 p.m.

The Best-Designed Travel Adapter Works in 150 Countries

It saved me during a monthlong trip through four of them.

Yesterday at 3:29 p.m.

Balenciaga Severed Its Relationship With Widely Critiqued Casting Agents

After casting director James Scully called out their treatment of models in an Instagram post.

Yesterday at 3:25 p.m.

Ebola Fighter Dies After Hospital Staff Refuses to Help Her

She was a Time magazine 2014 Person of the Year.

Yesterday at 3:04 p.m.

Red Turtlenecks and Braids Are a Perfect Pair

The chicest look from the final day of Milan Fashion Week.

Yesterday at 1:51 p.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio Flew an Australian Lady to L.A. to Pluck His Brows

Manscaping is an international affair.

Yesterday at 1:43 p.m.

Jennifer Garner Wants to Have a ‘Steak and a Good Chat’ About Policy With Trump

The actress went to D.C. this weekend in an attempt to lobby Ivanka Trump on literacy programs.

Yesterday at 1:25 p.m.

The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week

Statement jackets, sock sneakers, distressed denim.

Yesterday at 1:11 p.m.

Corinne Eviscerated Mean Girls on The Bachelor. Just Like My Mom Taught Me To.

The former contestant confronted bullies with the same tactics I learned in fifth grade.

Yesterday at 12:51 p.m.

Here’s How Democratic Women Will Honor Suffragettes During Trump’s Speech

A symbolic homage.

Yesterday at 12:37 p.m.

God Bless Corinne Olympios, the Best Bachelor Contestant of All Time

A celebration of the woman who compared herself to corn.

Yesterday at 12:28 p.m.

Alex Jones Is a Very Rude Lunch Host

In a new Der Spiegel profile, we learn what eating barbecue with Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones looks and sounds like.