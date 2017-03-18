Watch the Trailer for Hulu’s New Brothel Drama, Harlots

If you ever wondered what happened to Lady Sybil after she died on Downton Abbey — yeah, we’re still not over that heartbreak — look no further than the trailer for Hulu’s new brothel drama Harlots. Jessica Brown Findlay leads a female-dominant cast to tell the narrative of rival brothel owners in 18th-century London, with the show promising a “whore’s eye view” of the booming prostitution and sex work industry during the time period. While Findlay plays a highly sought-after courtesan, her younger sister is grappling with joining the profession; their ambitious mother, on the other hand, just wants to have the best brothel in all of London, and will stop at absolutely nothing until she gets her wish. It arrives on Hulu on March 29.