The Latest on the Cut

13 mins ago

Prada Has the Most Beautiful Dress Capsule Collection at Saks Right Now

It’s in celebration of their new ready-to-wear shop in the department store.

22 mins ago

Survey Says Nearly Half of U.S. Women Won’t Enter a Store Unless There’s a Sale

Same.

25 mins ago

A Supercut of SNL’s Greatest (and Funniest) Feminist Moments This Season

▶️ “Just remember, a woman is just as good as a man. Also, abortion is murder!”

2:01 p.m.

Ali Wong Loves Kondo-ing So Much, She Named Her Daughter After It

What she has in her tour rider and why she thinks Steve Harvey was wrong.

1:48 p.m.

Welcome to Flattering Week

All the ways to complement your life and wardrobe.

1:16 p.m.

What Exactly Is Going On With Donald and Melania Trump’s Body Language?

Remember Inauguration Day? ▶️

12:55 p.m.

Inside Babetown, the Queer Pop-up Dinner Party That Sells Out in Hours

“Babetown is what it looks like when something is a good idea.”

12:28 p.m.

A Concrete Jungle Native’s Honeymoon to the Little-Touristed Island of Dominica

A Brooklyn lifestyle blogger gives us a look at her honeymoon away from the city.

12:16 p.m.

Here’s Why Millie Bobby Brown Canceled Her Comic Con Appearance

Child stardom is grueling.

11:58 a.m.

My Friends and I Feel Like Marilyn Monroe in This Swimsuit

I’m no stick figure, but it plays up my best assets.

11:37 a.m.

Bobbi Brown on Why She Really Left Her Brand and Didn’t Make a Contour Palette

“Even supersmart women want to feel good.”

11:30 a.m.

Is See-Now-Buy-Now Just a Trend, or the Future of Fashion?

Industry insiders weigh in.

11:25 a.m.

Other Things Aaron Sorkin Just Realized

The West Wing creator recently asked, “Are you saying that women and minorities have a more difficult time getting their stuff read than white men?”

10:59 a.m.

The Sculptor Bringing Back the Craft of Stonecutting

Nevine Mahmoud is an artist to watch.

10:57 a.m.

The Internet Discovers a Strange Breastfeeding Story

In a now-unpublished story, Globe writer Leah McLaren claims she once tried to breastfeed a politician’s baby without permission.

10:49 a.m.

When Was the Last Time Casey Affleck Did Laundry?

It’s been a while.

10:38 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A Pair of 50 Percent Off Repetto Flats

As seen on Alexa Chung and Suri Cruise.

10:00 a.m.

Prevenge Is Proof We Need More Horror Movies About Pregnancy

“When someone tells you to just ‘trust nature,’ you’re like, ‘No! We don’t live in nature!’”

9:34 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Will Attend a Summit on ‘Women’s Economic Empowerment’ in Germany

She’ll represent the United States.

9:30 a.m.

Billboard Suggests It’s Cool to Throw Rocks at Girls As Long As They’re Diamonds

It reads, “sometimes it’s okay to throw rocks at girls.”