Photo: Courtesy of The White House

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gave his daily briefing with something in his teeth (because you know Steve Bannon isn’t going to do the polite thing and tell someone when that’s the case).

Sean Spicer has spinach in his teeth. Or, as he calls it, “splunbage” pic.twitter.com/E32z7To8hS — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) March 27, 2017

It’s still unclear what exactly he has stuck in there — lettuce? Kale? Golf grass from Mar-a-Lago? — but whatever it is, his 35-piece-a-day Orbit habit isn’t doing much for him.