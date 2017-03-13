What Is Going On With These Jeans

Eyes are the window to the soul, and, less poetically, these clear knee mom jeans are the window to the knees. Designed by Topshop and sold at Nordstrom for $95, they’re unsurprisingly tearing the internet apart with their, uh, unconventional design.



These are actual jeans you can buy at @Nordstrom that cost $95.



Called Clear Knee Mom Jeans.



We are truly living in the dark time line. pic.twitter.com/vv9flwQeXx — ᴊᴇᴅ ᴡʜɪᴛᴀᴋᴇʀ (@Jed05) March 13, 2017

Practical uses include: showing off your knees in inclement weather, allowing you to broadcast subliminal messages written on your lower thighs, and protecting you when you fall to your knees and dramatically scream at the heavens.

Plus, they’re still somehow better than boot-cut jeans.