12 Inspiring Photos of Politicians Making Choices for You

Mike Pence and the House Freedom Caucus discuss women’s health care. Photo: vp/Twitter

Yesterday, Vice-President Mike Pence met with the House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative lawmakers that is made up entirely of men, to discuss the fate of women’s health care. Among other things, they reportedly discussed repealing Obamacare’s essential health benefits, which include requiring insurance providers to cover maternity and prenatal care.

Critics were quick to point out the irony, but this isn’t the first time the Trump administration has made important decisions without many women (or even one woman) in the room. Whether it’s restricting abortion access for women around the world or hanging out with CEOs of health-insurance companies, here are 12 pictures of mostly dudes deciding the fate of our country.

Trump’s senior staff being sworn in. Photo: Pool/Getty Images
Paul Ryan and Republicans after signing legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Trump speaks during a meeting with members of his Cabinet and the Iraqi Prime Minister. Photo: Pool/Getty Images
President Trump hosts a reception for House and Senate Republican and Democratic leaders. Photo: Pool/Getty Images
Paul Ryan speaks before signing legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
