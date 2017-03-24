12 Inspiring Photos of Politicians Making Choices for You

Photo: vp/Twitter

Yesterday, Vice-President Mike Pence met with the House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative lawmakers that is made up entirely of men, to discuss the fate of women’s health care. Among other things, they reportedly discussed repealing Obamacare’s essential health benefits, which include requiring insurance providers to cover maternity and prenatal care.

Critics were quick to point out the irony, but this isn’t the first time the Trump administration has made important decisions without many women (or even one woman) in the room. Whether it’s restricting abortion access for women around the world or hanging out with CEOs of health-insurance companies, here are 12 pictures of mostly dudes deciding the fate of our country.

This group just made it more difficult for women to get access to health care worldwide. You tell me what's wrong with this picture. pic.twitter.com/8UQFWg8qO3 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 23, 2017

Appreciated joining @POTUS for meeting with the Freedom Caucus again today. This is it. #PassTheBill pic.twitter.com/XG6lQIy5a6 — Vice President Pence (@VP) March 23, 2017

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

We welcomed House and Senate leadership to the @WhiteHouse to continue to put into practice the agenda @POTUS laid out at his #JointAddress. pic.twitter.com/r6qByL0koz — Vice President Pence (@VP) March 1, 2017

Proud to welcome our great Cabinet members to the @WhiteHouse this afternoon with @VP Pence. pic.twitter.com/nwnSqk8wST — President Trump (@POTUS) March 13, 2017

Great meeting with CEOs of leading U.S. health insurance companies who provide great healthcare to the American people. pic.twitter.com/KlZJH6oJub — President Trump (@POTUS) February 27, 2017

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

At this historic juncture in history, @POTUS & I look forward to joining forces with our partners in Congress to restore America's promise. pic.twitter.com/TdkAShqFzc — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 16, 2017