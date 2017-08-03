We’re finally storing our snow boots for good (hopefully), and that means setting our sights on shoes that feel like a celebration of the coming season. From luxe fabrics to swingy, shiny embellishments, to flamboyantly festive heels, we’re talking about full-on footwear freedom. Need some options to salivate over? Browse through Moda Operandi’s extensive shoe collection — the variety of designers and styles is staggering, surprising, and exemplary.

Click through for a few of our favorite pairs from the site, including rainbow-suede Charlotte Olympia platforms, beaded-fringe Rosie Assoulin slides, cobalt Aquazzura sandals, and metallic-heel croc booties from Ellery.