Photo: NK SUTTLE/Getty Images

Ever find yourself sitting at your desk at work, unable to concentrate while daydreaming of somehow winning the lottery and moving to a tropical island to start anew? If so, you might just want to try to get laid more often, because a new study found that workers who have active, healthy sex lives tend to like their jobs more and be more productive at work.

Published in the Journal of Management, researchers from Oregon State University looked at the work and sex habits of married employees in a small study of 159 people over the course of two weeks. The researchers had each of the participants complete two brief surveys each day, and found that those who had more sex at home reported more positive moods the following day. On top of that, the elevated mood levels they reported in the mornings were linked to more engagement with their work and higher job satisfaction throughout the entire workday.

The positive effects of getting laid seemed to last for 24 hours — and the researchers noticed that the effects were “equally strong” for men and women. Furthermore, even after the researchers took into account the participants’ marital satisfaction and sleep quality (which are common predictors of a person’s daily mood), the benefits of banging were still present. The effect likely stems from the fact that sex triggers the release of dopamine and oxytocin, which makes it a “natural and relatively automatic” mood elevator, the study noted.

“This is a reminder that sex has social, emotional, and physiological benefits, and it’s important to make it a priority,” study co-author Keith Leavitt, an associate professor at OSU’s College of Business, said in a statement. “Just make time for it.”