You’ll Soon Be Able to Buy More Than Just Clothes at Vince’s New York Stores

Photo: Courtesy of Vince

One-stop shopping is one of the most convenient concepts ever created. Who doesn’t love being able to pick up new clothes, home goods, accessories, books, and more in one fell swoop? The clothing brand Vince is making this idea a little more chic with the launch of its Vince Collective in April. Three of the brand’s New York stores — on Madison Avenue, Mercer Street, and Washington Street — will be selling a curated collection of jewelry, art, candles, ceramics, and more, alongside their luxe basics.

“By offering a thoughtfully curated selection of home products and accessories in our stores and online it gives us the opportunity to enhance the Vince narrative and ultimately concept a lifestyle that will surprise and excite our customer,” says Terence Bogan, Vince’s senior vice-president of retail. Products available at the Collective will include Smoke x Mirrors eyewear and Norden candles, among others. Get ready to stock up.