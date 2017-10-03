Zac Posen Says He Has No Plans to Dress Ivanka and Melania Trump

Photo: Max Lakner/BFA.com

Zac Posen has joined the long list of designers who have spoken out about their refusal to dress members of the Trump family. In a new interview with the Daily Beast, Posen said he had “no current plans” to dress Ivanka or Melania Trump, as the administration is questioning issues that are “fundamentally upsetting” to him.

With his comments, Posen joined the ranks of Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford, who have also said that they wouldn’t want to dress the Trumps (although several other designers, such as Tommy Hilfiger and Diane von Furstenberg have said they’d be thrilled if a member of the First Family wore their designs). Posen, an outspoken advocate for runway diversity, told the Daily Beast that he believes every brand and person has the “right to be vocal” about their political beliefs. He noted that he’s been using his private voice and funds to fight for issues that are “very close to his heart,” including LGBT rights, women’s rights, immigration, arts funding, and Planned Parenthood.

“I’m very upset with the state of affairs right now,” Posen told the Daily Beast. “I always try to be optimistic. I think that freedom will prevail. And I don’t dictate who buys my clothing in a store.”

The designer went on to say that he thinks the industry needs to be “cautious” as it advocates for issues. “You can’t market or commercialize feminism as an entity. One has to be careful,” he explained. Posen added that his goal is to support the “amazing women” he works with, while serving “powerful women” with his designs. “It’s a message about creativity and process. And being able to self-create is the message I want to share to the generation of young people being born now,” he said.