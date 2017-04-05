The Latest on the Cut

8 mins ago

This Handmade Pepper Mill Is Always a Dinner-Party Hit

It’s neither restaurant-blah nor Sharper-Image futuristic.

23 mins ago

Who Should Play Elena and Lila in the Elena Ferrante HBO Series?

A challenge in fancasting.

1:47 p.m.

Rupert Sanders Opens Up About His Affair With Kristen Stewart

You know, the one Donald Trump kept tweeting about in 2012.

12:58 p.m.

5 Spring Drugstore Makeup and Skin-Care Buys Under $20

Great news: You can now buy Korean sheet masks at every CVS.

12:54 p.m.

Say It Ain’t So: Jenna Lyons Is Leaving J.Crew

In her 26-year career there, she became practically synonymous with the brand.

12:53 p.m.

How to Get Your Profile Picture to Look Like Melania Trump’s Official Portrait

Get that look!

12:47 p.m.

Fox News’ Julie Roginsky Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

The post-scandal nightmare at the cable network continues.

12:36 p.m.

Brooklyn Beckham Got the Same Questionable Tattoo As His Dad

Interesting choice.

12:32 p.m.

Deal of the Day: Some Culty Wolford Tights You’ll Have for Years

Stock up for next fall.

12:25 p.m.

A Stockholm Native’s Photo Diary of Costa Rica

A 20-something escapes the “miserable gray cave” of winter in Sweden for Costa Rica.

12:19 p.m.

The Model, Artist, and Activist Subverting the Gender Binary

Richie Shazam Khan is changing the face of the fashion world.

10:45 a.m.

It’s Very Easy for Hackers to Access the Camera on This Sex Toy

Another smart sex toy with a massive security glitch.

10:43 a.m.

New Arizona Law Requires Doctors to Treat Fetuses ‘Born Alive’ During Abortions

Which almost never happens.

10:35 a.m.

Where Do Babies Cry the Most?

A new study compared rates of crying across industrialized nations.

10:30 a.m.

A Shoe Organizer That Takes Up Practically Zero Space

Whitmor’s over-the-door shoe rack is the rare hanging option that doesn’t involve any pockets.

9:58 a.m.

Why This Safe Male Birth Control Won’t Be Available in the U.S. Anytime Soon

The safe and affordable method hasn’t gotten much support from drugmakers.

9:25 a.m.

Please Send Kendall Jenner to Jorts Court

What is happening here?

8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of April 3

Saturn — the planet of structure, order, responsibility — turns retrograde.

2:34 a.m.

Miranda Lambert Had a Really Great and Historic Night at the ACM Awards

She won Album of the Year and is the first to win Female Vocalist of the Year eight years in a row.

12:41 a.m.

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Are Planning on Hanging Out on Easter

She reportedly wants him to spend time with her family.