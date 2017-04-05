The Latest on the Cut

4 mins ago

5 Spring Drugstore Makeup and Skincare Buys Under $20

Great news: You can now buy Korean sheet masks at every CVS.

8 mins ago

Say It Ain’t So: Jenna Lyons Is Leaving J.Crew

In her 26-year career there, she became practically synonymous with the brand.

9 mins ago

How to Get Your Profile Picture to Look Like Melania Trump’s Official Portrait

Get that look!

15 mins ago

Fox News’ Julie Roginsky Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

The post-scandal nightmare at the cable network continues.

26 mins ago

Brooklyn Beckham Got the Same Questionable Tattoo As His Dad

Interesting choice.

30 mins ago

Deal of the Day: Some Culty Wolford Tights You’ll Have for Years

Stock up for next fall.

12:25 p.m.

A Stockholm Native’s Photo Diary of Costa Rica

A twentysomething escapes the “miserable gray cave” of winter in Sweden for Costa Rica.

12:19 p.m.

The Model, Artist, and Activist Subverting the Gender Binary

Richie Shazam Khan is changing the face of the fashion world.

10:45 a.m.

It’s Very Easy for Hackers to Access the Camera on This Sex Toy

Another smart sex toy with a massive security glitch.

10:43 a.m.

New Arizona Law Requires Doctors to Treat Fetuses ‘Born Alive’ During Abortions

Which almost never happens.

10:35 a.m.

Where Do Babies Cry the Most?

A new study compared rates of crying across industrialized nations.

10:30 a.m.

A Shoe Organizer That Takes Up Practically Zero Space

Whitmor’s over-the-door shoe rack is the rare hanging option that doesn’t involve any pockets.

9:58 a.m.

Why This Safe Male Birth Control Won’t Be Available in the U.S. Anytime Soon

The safe and affordable method hasn’t gotten much support from drugmakers.

9:25 a.m.

Please Send Kendall Jenner to Jorts Court

What is happening here?

8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of April 3

Saturn — the planet of structure, order, responsibility — turns retrograde.

2:34 a.m.

Miranda Lambert Had a Really Great and Historic Night at the ACM Awards

She won Album of the Year and is the first to win Female Vocalist of the Year eight years in a row.

12:41 a.m.

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Are Planning on Hanging Out on Easter

She reportedly wants him to spend time with her family.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Texas Forever: Spring Fashions Go on a Lone Star State Odyssey

Inspired by small-town women of the ’50s and ’60s, photographer Maxine Helfman and her muse Keiryel Mcfail create a cinematic take on today’s clothes.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

April 2017: Pants Are Problematic

This month on the Cut we explore popularity, ankles, equal pay, and more.

Yesterday at 8:45 p.m.

The Media Executive Who Once Partnered With Jared Kushner on a Luxury Magazine

“At the time, Jared was very reluctant to ask his father-in-law to do anything.”