5 mins ago

Good News for Cheap Parents Secretly Jealous of Instagram Nurseries

Tiny babies can see colors, but only strong ones.

21 mins ago

54 Classic Wedding Gowns, Reinvented

Feathers, high necks, appliqués, and lots of ruffles made appearances on the spring/summer bridal runways.

27 mins ago

Microwaving Your Tea Unleashes Additional Health Benefits

Pinkies up.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: My Employee’s Husband Won’t Leave Me Alone!

Talk to her, even though she’s not the one calling.

11:43 a.m.

Jeff Koons Wants You to Carry Around a Work of Art

He’s collaborating with Louis Vuitton on handbags inspired by classic paintings.

11:10 a.m.

Is This Kristen Stewart or Justin Bieber?

Crop tops for everyone.

10:52 a.m.

11 Books We’re Reading Right Now

Read with us.

10:48 a.m.

Syrian Missile Strike Was Reportedly Influenced by ‘Heartbroken’ Ivanka

Eric Trump said his sister was “heartbroken and outraged” by the gas attack.

10:37 a.m.

I Faked Being Christian to Be Cool

Social climbing in the Bible Belt.

10:34 a.m.

There Are a Lot of Striped Dolce & Gabbana Pieces on Sale Right Now

Striped sandals, striped wallets, striped dresses, striped skirts …

10:30 a.m.

Charlotte Gainsbourg Has Always Seen Herself As the ‘Ugly Duckling’

The champion of no-makeup makeup has designed a new makeup collection with NARS.

10:15 a.m.

So Many Men Are Weirdly Obsessed With Tom Brady

Add Chris Evans to the list of male celebs going to bat for TB12.

10:00 a.m.

Real Wedding Album: A Marathon Celebration With 4 Venues and 3 Dresses

“We ended up sacrificing our guest list so we could have amazing wine and food.”

10:00 a.m.

The Idiotproof Rice Cooker That Even Has an “Umami” Setting

According to Chumley’s chef Victoria Blamey, it also cuts the cooking time down by half.

9:51 a.m.

Romney’s ‘Binders Full of Women’ Are Real and They’ve Finally Been Unearthed

They’re real, they weigh 15 pounds, and the Boston Globe has them.

9:30 a.m.

How Dermatologist Amy Wechsler Gets Everything Done

On how changing into comfy clothes changes her mood, her no-phones rule at the dinner table, and why you’re welcome to show her your rash.

9:28 a.m.

Ludacris Shows Us the Easiest Way to Get a Six-pack for Summer: CGI

We can’t look away.

9:15 a.m.

Here’s How Much It Actually Costs to Be a Wedding Guest

A new survey breaks down the cost of attending a wedding.

8:40 a.m.

St. Vincent, John Legend Team Up for 7 Inches for Planned Parenthood Box Set

Björk, Margaret Atwood, and Tig Notaro also contributed to the charity initiative.

8:30 a.m.

Both Sides of a Breakup: She Had Two Conditions for Getting Back Together

Two exes explain why it ended.