54 Classic Wedding Gowns, Reinvented

Traditional gown styles were reimagined at the spring/summer bridal shows, with feathers, high necks, appliqués, and lots of ruffles making appearances. Find 54 of our favorites ahead, including tea-length designs, warm-weather sleeves, and the perfect sweetheart necklines.
Airy Sleeves
L-R: Ines Di Santo, Elizabeth Fillmore, Houghton, Reem Acra, and Isabelle Armstrong.
Sweetheart Bodices
L-R: Anne Barge, Jenny Yoo, Sarah Seven, Reem Acra, and Badgley Mischka.
Lace on Top
L-R: Louvienne, Jaimie Sortino, Carol Hannah, Daalarna Couture, and A La Robe.
Cascading Ruffles
L-R: Isabelle Armstrong, Carolina Herrera, Pnina Tornai, Anne Barge, and Lazaro.
L-R: Monique Lhuillier, Ivy & Aster, Amsale, Viktor & Rolf Mariage, and Badgley Mischka.
Modern Necks
L-R: Isabelle Armstrong, Costarellos, Vera Wang, Pronovias, Francesca Miranda, Watters, and Persy.
Just Below the Knee
L-R: Marchesa, Romona Keveža, Oleg Cassini, Dennis Basso, and Inbal Dror.
Feathers
L-R: Monique Lhuillier, Rivini by Rita Vinieris, Inbal Dror, Temperley London, and Pronovias.
Bows
L-R: Oscar de la Renta, Lela Rose, Lihi Hod, Viktor & Rolf Mariage, and Truly Zac Posen.
Floral Appliqués
L-R: Theia, Monique Lhuillier, Ines Di Santo, Francesca Miranda, Marchesa, Alexandra Grecco, and Elie Saab.
*This article appears in the summer 2017 issue of New York Weddings.