The Latest on the Cut

12:46 p.m.

Good News for Cheap Parents Secretly Jealous of Instagram Nurseries

Tiny babies can see colors, but only strong ones.

12:30 p.m.

54 Classic Wedding Gowns, Reinvented

Feathers, high necks, appliqués, and lots of ruffles made appearances on the spring/summer bridal runways.

12:23 p.m.

Microwaving Your Tea Unleashes Additional Health Benefits

Pinkies up.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: My Employee’s Husband Won’t Leave Me Alone!

Talk to her, even though she’s not the one calling.

11:43 a.m.

Jeff Koons Wants You to Carry Around a Work of Art

He’s collaborating with Louis Vuitton on handbags inspired by classic paintings.

11:10 a.m.

Is This Kristen Stewart or Justin Bieber?

Crop tops for everyone.

10:52 a.m.

11 Books We’re Reading Right Now

Read with us.

10:48 a.m.

Syrian Missile Strike Was Reportedly Influenced by ‘Heartbroken’ Ivanka

Eric Trump said his sister was “heartbroken and outraged” by the gas attack.

10:37 a.m.

I Faked Being Christian to Be Cool

Social climbing in the Bible Belt.

10:34 a.m.

There Are a Lot of Striped Dolce & Gabbana Pieces on Sale Right Now

Striped sandals, striped wallets, striped dresses, striped skirts …

10:30 a.m.

Charlotte Gainsbourg Has Always Seen Herself As the ‘Ugly Duckling’

The champion of no-makeup makeup has designed a new makeup collection with NARS.

10:15 a.m.

So Many Men Are Weirdly Obsessed With Tom Brady

Add Chris Evans to the list of male celebs going to bat for TB12.

10:00 a.m.

Real Wedding Album: A Marathon Celebration With 4 Venues and 3 Dresses

“We ended up sacrificing our guest list so we could have amazing wine and food.”

10:00 a.m.

The Idiotproof Rice Cooker That Even Has an “Umami” Setting

According to Chumley’s chef Victoria Blamey, it also cuts the cooking time down by half.

9:51 a.m.

Romney’s ‘Binders Full of Women’ Are Real and They’ve Finally Been Unearthed

They’re real, they weigh 15 pounds, and the Boston Globe has them.

9:30 a.m.

How Dermatologist Amy Wechsler Gets Everything Done

On how changing into comfy clothes changes her mood, her no-phones rule at the dinner table, and why you’re welcome to show her your rash.

9:28 a.m.

Ludacris Shows Us the Easiest Way to Get a Six-pack for Summer: CGI

We can’t look away.

9:15 a.m.

Here’s How Much It Actually Costs to Be a Wedding Guest

A new survey breaks down the cost of attending a wedding.

8:40 a.m.

St. Vincent, John Legend Team Up for 7 Inches for Planned Parenthood Box Set

Björk, Margaret Atwood, and Tig Notaro also contributed to the charity initiative.

8:30 a.m.

Both Sides of a Breakup: She Had Two Conditions for Getting Back Together

Two exes explain why it ended.