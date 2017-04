The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

How Solange Weatherproofed Her Face for Coachella

Her makeup artist explains.

23 mins ago

Tricking Yourself Into Thinking You’re Over It Is Key to Getting Over a Breakup

A study found the placebo effect works on broken hearts.

10:19 a.m.

A Teacher Was So Inspired by a Dolly Parton Speech She Made a Class About Her

▶️ It examines Appalachian life in pop culture, using Parton as a lens.

10:14 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Booed While Praising Her Father in Germany

At the W20 summit, the First Daughter spoke on a panel with Angela Merkel and IMF chief Christine Lagarde. Ivanka was not the crowd favorite.

10:03 a.m.

The Bachelor’s Chris Soules Reportedly Arrested After Fatal Crash

He has reportedly been “booked on the charge of leaving the scene with a death.”

9:42 a.m.

Fashion Says No to Brooklyn As Garment District Faces Rezoning

The midtown Garment District may start looking very different.

8:19 a.m.

Zeke Thomas Speaks Out for the First Time About Being Assaulted

He’s now the first male ambassador for the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

7:37 a.m.

LVMH Buys Christian Dior in $13.1 Billion Deal

The Arnault Family Group adds another luxury brand to its portfolio.

1:44 a.m.

Students Sue UC Berkeley for Canceling Ann Coulter Appearance

The lawsuit says the university is discriminating against conservative speakers.

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee Divorcing After Five Years of Marriage

The two have known each other for more than a decade.

Yesterday at 6:33 p.m.

How Do You Reclaim the Mother From Psycho?

The star and creator of Bates Motel on a character who is “Medea meets Lucille Ball.”

Yesterday at 5:49 p.m.

Here’s Why Chobani Yogurt Is Suing Far-Right Radio Host Alex Jones

Alex Jones’s latest legal battle is against a yogurt company.

Yesterday at 5:43 p.m.

Serena Williams Responds to Tennis Player’s Racist Remark About Her Pregnancy

“This world has come so far and yet we have so much further to go.”

Yesterday at 5:37 p.m.

Kim Kardashian Didn’t Come Over Just to Stare at a Cake

She needs to show Khloé her “ex-box,” which contains at least two chicken-related items.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Revisit Groundbreaking Photos by Diane Arbus

A new book commemorates the 50th anniversary of her MoMA exhibition with Lee Friedlander and Garry Winogrand.

Yesterday at 5:27 p.m.

What Were Those Patches Under Chris Pratt’s Eyes?

We called his groomer to find out.

Yesterday at 5:02 p.m.

What It’s Like to Have Tina Fey As a Mentor

Tracey Wigfield on 30 Rock, her new sitcom Great News, and writing a character based on her mom.

Yesterday at 4:40 p.m.

Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In Is Trying Really Hard Not to Be Political

Because, its president said, gender equality “transcends politics.”

Yesterday at 4:33 p.m.

The ‘Secret Menu’ Beauty Option You Don’t Know About

How to get the best concealer perfectly custom-matched to your skin.

Yesterday at 4:24 p.m.

Zac Posen on His New Documentary and Fashion’s Dark Side

“They love to shoot you up like a clay pigeon.”