The Latest on the Cut

2:36 p.m.

I Boil This Timer for Absolutely Perfect Eggs

It changes color like a mood ring to tell you when they’re done.

2:36 p.m.

4 Psychology Experts on Why Alex Jones Is Always Taking His Shirt Off

After it emerged that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones allegedly took his shirt off during family therapy, we got curious.

2:20 p.m.

Ladies, Would You Carry Condoms If They Came in a Cute Travel Case?

Don’t you dare let anyone know you have sex.

2:11 p.m.

This Nifty Tote Has Turned All My Dates Into Picnics

Its material is insulating and it’s got interlocking containers for your food.

2:10 p.m.

The One Thing the French Get Right: Bras for Larger Boobs

You don’t need to look frumpy.

2:00 p.m.

Amber Rose’s Beauty Line Will Teach You How to Have Fun

She’s the face of an exciting eyeliner.

1:44 p.m.

A Woman Used Her Boyfriend’s Balls As a Makeup Blender

There’s video evidence.

1:22 p.m.

The Best Street Style From Coachella, Week Two

Kimonos, tulle skirts, harem pants.

1:19 p.m.

Mom Kelly Rowland ‘Didn’t Go to School for This’

So she consulted experts to help write her charming guide for new moms, Whoa, Baby!

1:00 p.m.

The CEO Who Wants to Hear the Opinion of Everyone in the Room

“What’s fantastic about work nowadays is that young people have skills that anyone a year older than them doesn’t have.”

12:58 p.m.

There Is a Lot of Poler Camping Gear on Sale Right Now

Including a wearable sleeping bag.

12:53 p.m.

Chelsea Savage Survived a ‘Cult.’ Now She’s Running for Office.

Chelsea Savage is seeking a delegate seat in Virginia — and has the grit to get there, if she can make it past this week’s caucus.

12:01 p.m.

Donald Trump Watches TV Just Like Your Dad

Complete with yelling and the Golf Channel.

11:57 a.m.

Luxury Brands Score Lowest in Report on Transparency

Chanel, Dior among lowest scores on Fashion Transparency Index.

11:43 a.m.

A New York Journalist Documents the Changing Culture in Paris

What happens when two Instagrammers create a photo guide to Paris.

11:18 a.m.

Oh No, Pippa Middleton’s Wedding May Be Invaded by Normal People

Members of the public may attend under a new Church of England guidance.

11:03 a.m.

Hotels Are Working Tirelessly to Fulfill Customers’ Insatiable Love of Bathrobes

The Four Seasons robe redesign, for example, reportedly took three years.

10:34 a.m.

I Was the Queen Bee: 3 High School Bullies on Their Reigns of Terror

“You feel invincible when you know you’re popular.”

9:23 a.m.

Megyn Kelly Will Reportedly Start at NBC in May

But her new Sunday show won’t debut until June.

8:57 a.m.

You Can Now Buy Jimmy Choo (the Company)

If one pair just isn’t enough.