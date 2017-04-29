Aaron Rodgers Went On a Hot Golfing Date with Baywatch’s Kelly Rohrbach

Aaron Rodgers was spotted golfing with Sports Illustrated model and upcoming Baywatch co-star Kelly Rohrbach on what might or might not have been a date. Miniature golfing is definitely a date, but is regular-sized golfing a date? In any case, Rodgers and Olivia Munn broke up earlier in April after three years together, so it’s obviously high time to start dating again. Rohrbach, who is reprising Pam Anderson’s role as CJ Parker in this summer’s Baywatch reboot, used to date Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom she enjoyed many a jaunty Citibike ride around New York City. Rodgers might not have an Oscar like Leo, but golfing at the Westchester Golf Course is probably a lot safer and more relaxing than dodging taxis on rented bikes.