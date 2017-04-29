Aaron Rodgers Went On a Hot Golfing Date with Baywatch ’s Kelly Rohrbach

“You ever notice Betsy DeVos and a duffle bag of orphans’ bones are never seen in the same room together? Makes you think.”

The Best Jokes From Samantha Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

She shared her tale with The Hollywood Reporter.

“We thought we were ready, but then everyone arrived.”

This Fyre Festival Apology Is As Extra As You’d Expect

Her middle name is Princess, thank you very much.

▶️ “Why do I have to be so ashamed? Why can’t I just say the truth? I mean, be who I am.”

Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

I Worked at Fyre Festival. It Was Always Going to Be a Disaster.

“We were standing in an empty gravel pit trying to figure out how to build a festival village from scratch”