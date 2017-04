Broad City doesn’t return to the small screen until August, but with Abbi and Ilana breaking up as friends, will we even live to see that day at all? Psych! Everything is well between our favorite city gals, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to be subjected to two minutes of psychological webchat torture between them as they try to pull some April Fools’ pranks in quick succession. Ilana’s might’ve been a cruel joke … but was Abbi’s? Or vice versa? We can’t keep up with these two.