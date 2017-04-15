Alec Baldwin: Don’t Blame Kendall Jenner for That Pepsi Ad

In the aftermath of the tone-deaf (and just plain controversial) Pepsi advertisement that featured Kendall Jenner offering some glorified sugar water to a police officer during a protest, inevitable questions that ensued included: How did this get made? Why didn’t Jenner realize the extent to which this was a bad idea? Didn’t anyone at Pepsi have any doubts about using protest symbolism to sell soda? No matter, because while Jenner has been universally scorned for her involvement in the ad, an unexpected paternal face has emerged from the abyss of Twitter to defend her from the backlash. And that man is Alec Baldwin. “Don’t blame Kendall Jenner for that spot. Kendall is still a very young, inexperienced woman in an awful business. Blame her management,” the Trump impressionist maestro tweeted, adding that he became acquainted with Jenner when she attended school with his daughter, Ireland. “I think it’s unfair to rake these younger people over the coals. The U.S. is such a sadistically shame-based, blame-center culture.”

Since the ad aired last week, Jenner hasn’t been spotted in public besides arriving and departing at airports, and has yet to address the controversy. Pepsi has apologized and permanently pulled the ad.