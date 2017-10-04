Transparent’s Jill Soloway takes a walk on the metafictional side in I Love Dick, an adaptation of Chris Kraus’s semi-autobiographical novel about her infatuation with a professor named Dick. Amazon picked up the series, which stars Kathryn Hahn as Chris, Griffin Dunne as her husband, and Kevin Bacon as the Dick in question, after the show’s pilot debuted last fall. I Love Dick’s first season will premiere on May 12. If Kevin Bacon holding a lamb doesn’t ignite a strange creative fire inside you, we don’t know what will.