The Latest on the Cut

4 mins ago

Some Doctors Say We Should Wait to Get Excited About Baby Boxes

The baby-box backlash has begun.

2:09 p.m.

Trump Models Is Reportedly Shutting Down

Following in the illustrious footsteps of Trump Steaks, Trump Airlines, Trump Magazine, and Trump University.

1:38 p.m.

I Love Dick Trailer: Kathryn Hahn Gets Several Degrees Closer to Kevin Bacon

Coming to Amazon May 12.

1:32 p.m.

Shoshanna Has Become Girls’ True Heroine

Girls wasn’t a show about lasting friendships after all — it was a show about disintegrating ones.

1:18 p.m.

There Are a Lot of Puma Sneakers on Sale Right Now

Including some Fenty-esque ones.

1:15 p.m.

Janelle Monáe Says Women Should Go on a Sex Strike to Protest for Our Rights

“Until every man is fighting for our rights, we should consider stopping having sex.”

1:14 p.m.

Could a ‘Fashion Visa’ Solve the Industry’s Immigration Woes?

Representative Carolyn Maloney floated the idea of creating one at today’s CFDA conference.

12:59 p.m.

Meet the Self-Taught Floral Designer Making Magic Out of Plants

Marisa Competello arranges flowers in her colorfully minimalist aesthetic.

12:40 p.m.

You’ll Soon Get to Keep Up With Kylie Jenner on Her Very Own Spinoff Show

Life With Kylie debuts in eight parts this summer.

12:10 p.m.

This Aluminum Cube Lets Me Pretend I’m at the Movies

The portable projector lets me screen films at big-screen sizes.

12:00 p.m.

The U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Won Their Fourth-Straight World Championship

Fair pay first. Championship titles second.

12:00 p.m.

Real Wedding Album: A Relaxed Backyard Event

The one event where writer Tom Wolfe, the father of the groom, decided not to wear white.

11:56 a.m.

John Mayer Is Searching for the Perfect Concealer

His current makeup is breaking him out.

11:56 a.m.

Your Dark Under-Eye Circles Are Evil, According to the Movie Industry

Why movie villains have skin diseases.

11:34 a.m.

Brad Pitt Reportedly Engaged In ‘Serious Flirting’ With Sienna Miller

An old rumor comes back with a serious vengeance.

11:12 a.m.

Watch the Harassment PSA John Oliver Wants to Air During The O’Reilly Factor

He wants to educate Donald Trump on sexual harassment.

10:50 a.m.

Woman Stares Down a Group of Far-Right Protesters

She was defending another woman wearing a hijab.

10:00 a.m.

12 Famous Brides Who Wore Statement-Making Wedding Dresses

The memorable gowns of Lucille Ball, Eleanor Roosevelt, Carrie Fisher, Mariah Carey, and more.

9:42 a.m.

The View Traded Celebrity Gossip for Political Drama and Got a Ratings Boost

The show’s new focus on politics has been great for ratings.

9:30 a.m.

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Natural’ Skin Care and Makeup

Is it worth trying and what exactly is being absorbed into your skin?