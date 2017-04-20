An All-American Anna Wintour Is on the Cover of Business of Fashion’s New Issue

Photo: Patrick Demarchelier/The Business of Fashion

The Business of Fashion is getting ready to release its latest print issue, and today the publication is breaking its Anna Wintour cover exclusively to the Cut. Photographed by Patrick “Get Me” Demarchelier, the Vogue editor-in-chief is shown standing in front of the Stars and Stripes for the America-themed issue.

As editor-in-chief Imran Amed says in his editor’s letter, “If there was a president of fashion, it would certainly be Wintour, who gives us her take on the current American reality.” The issue will also feature a look at the prominent immigrants leading the creative charge at Calvin Klein, Coach, Diane von Furstenberg, and Oscar de la Renta. Look for the full Wintour story to come out April 27.

