The Bachelor’s Chris Soules has been arrested following a fatal car crash in his home state of Iowa, TMZ reports. According to the online gossip outlet, the incident happened Monday night, and Soules is currently in custody. Here is what we know so far, per TMZ:

“Bachelor” Chris Soules is in custody after allegedly slamming into a tractor trailer, killing the driver and then fleeing the scene … TMZ has learned. The incident happened in Iowa Monday at 8:20 PM. According to docs, Chris was driving a Chevy pickup and rear ended a John Deere tractor trailer, sending it into a ditch. The driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.

Soules has reportedly been “booked on the charge of leaving the scene with a death.”

The Iowa farmer appeared on The Bachelor in 2015, and he later competed on Dancing With the Stars. We have reached out to Soules for comment and will update if we hear back.