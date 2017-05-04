While Vanessa may have “won” The Bachelor (in that she is now forced to go through a complicated visa process to be with a near-stranger she can’t stop arguing with), we all know the real winner of last season was breakout villain Corinne Olympios, who is now purveying her reality-TV notoriety with a new line of Corinne-branded loungewear.

The prolific napper and cheese-pasta aficionado has teamed up with Riot Society to create a line of “Team Corn” apparel featuring some of her most memorable lines from the show, including “Make America Corinne Again,” “I Need A Raquel,” “Cheese Pasta & Chill,” “I Feel Like Napping” (in Kanye font), and, of course “Platinum Vagine.”

Excited to share a special surprise coming this week...😆🤐🤗 #jointheteam #staytuned #teamcorn 🌽 A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Apr 2, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

The perfect transitional uniform to take you from the bedroom to the nap room and back again.