The Best Bras for Big Boobs on Amazon According to Reviewers

Breasts come in plenty of shapes and sizes, but there are certain challenges that come with being larger than a 34B. Don’t condemn yourself to ugly, schlumpy bras — the Cut is devoting this week to finding sexy, supportive styles for big boobs.

This week the Cut delved into the best bras for big boobs. So you’ve heard how American lingerie companies don’t do them justice. And you’ve learned that yes, you can wear a bralette should you be bigger than a 34C. A stylish, yet supportive sports bra for every workout does exist, and the best plus-size bra can make your breasts look fantastic. Plus, should you need to minimize, there are plenty of highly effective, non-ugly styles to help with that as well. But what if you need more options, preferably with fast shipping and flexible return policies? We searched through all of the comments on Amazon for their top-rated, most-reviewed bras that customers can’t help but rave about. Scroll ahead to check them out.

The Best Minimizer

Aude White wrote about Chantelle bras being her favorite and reviewers on Amazon agree. With sizing that goes up to a 44F, this minimizer reduces up to a cup and a half in size and offers great support. The only caveat is that the fabric is not well suited for extremely hot days. Buy Chantelle Women’s C Magnifique Seamless Unlined Minimizer From $18 , Amazon

The Plus-Size Favorite

With over 900 reviews, customers love this bra and its affordable price point. Sizing begins at 34DD and goes up to a 44H in a wide array of colors that wash well. The only downside is that the bra tends to ride high up the sides so you won’t be able to wear certain tank tops. Buy Delimira Lace Non Padded Minimizer Full Figure Underwire Bra From $17 , Amazon

The Super Comfortable, Wire-Free One

So you hate underwires and want a bra that you don’t have the urge to rip off the second you get home? This is the one for you. With a whopping 2,386 reviews and counting, it’s the hands-down most popular option among the bunch. Reviews ranged from women who were anywhere from 36B to 44D, and they all raved about its fit, support, and comfort — there’s no itching or irritation. Buy Playtex 18 Hour Sensational Sleek Wire-Free Bra From $15 , Amazon

The One Everyone Felt Most Sexy In

Prima Donna is another favorite, non-American brand and this one has over 200 positive reviews. Sizing begins at 32D and goes to 46H. Not all colors are available — cobalt blue appears to be have sold out but this bright-red version is just as stylish. It’s one of the more expensive options on this list but reviewers deem its shaping and support abilities as worth every last penny. Buy Prima Donna Madison Full Cup Bra From $25 , Amazon

The Best Strapless Style

A good strapless bra that doesn’t fall down is hard to find but this one has over 700 reviews that are overwhelmingly positive. The material is sturdy and has almost a corset-like fit, with multiple hooks to ensure that it stays up. One reviewer even did multiple jumping jacks and was happy to report it didn’t budget an inch. Sizing is slightly less inclusive than the other options on this list — it runs from 30D to 42DDD. Buy Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Bra From $51 , Amazon

