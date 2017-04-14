15 Suits for Fashion-Forward Grooms

Straight-from-the-runway wedding attire isn’t just for brides — sharp-dressed grooms can take inspiration from these designer looks. This season, checks, grays, and brocade dominated the suit styles we saw. Here are 15 of our favorites.
Checks
L-R: Marni, Alexander McQueen, Paul Smith, Canali, and Emporio Armani.
Grays
L-R: Sandro, Neil Barrett, Joseph, Thom Browne, and Salvatore Ferragamo.
Brocade
L-R: Alexander McQueen, Paul Smith, Ralph Lauren, Les Hommes, and Dolce & Gabbana.
*This article appears in the summer 2017 issue of New York Weddings.