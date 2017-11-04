9 Wedding Invitations With a Touch of Wild

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

This season, painterly floral motifs are everywhere — including wedding invitations. Here, nine eye-catching botanical-accented invites to consider.

Shindig Bespoke (top image)

“Lucille,” from $1,500 for a suite of 100 at shindigbespoke.com.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Katie Fischer Design

“Margo & Per,” from $3,500 for a suite of 100 at katiefischerdesign.com.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Suite Paperie

“Romantic Watercolor Floral,” from $750 for a suite of 100 at suitepaperie.com.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Courtney Jentzen for Bella Figura

“Chilmark,” from $1,405 for a suite of 100 at bellafigura.com.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Katie Fischer Design

“Spring Floral Watercolor,” from $1,250 for a suite of 100 at katiefischerdesign.com.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Katie Fischer Design

“Nancy & Neil,” from $3,500 for a suite of 100 at katiefischerdesign.com.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Sesame Letterpress

“Magnolia,” from $675 for a suite of 100 at sesameletterpress.com.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Venamour

“Wildflower Floralia,” from $1,480 for a suite of 100 at venamour.com.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Paperfinger

“Summer Botanical,” from $1,600 for a suite of 100 at paperfinger.com.

*This article appears in the summer 2017 issue of New York Weddings.