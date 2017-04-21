The Latest on the Cut

13 mins ago

Can Workplace Hotlines Help Women Come Forward About Sexual Harassment?

When you’re being sexually harassed at work, is the best place to turn an anonymous hotline?

1:45 p.m.

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Had a Romantic Date at Olive Garden

That’s amore.

1:27 p.m.

Do These Male Fox Anchors Have What It Takes to Be the Next Bill O’Reilly?

The Daily Show put together a montage of potential candidates.

1:10 p.m.

What Do Working Families Need Even More Than Paid Leave?

It starts with a “c” and ends with “care,” according to the New York Times.

1:05 p.m.

8 Products to Get Your Hair Looking Like Gisele Bundchen’s

Her personal hairstylist Harry Josh on his favorite sea-salt spray, hair supplements, and drugstore hair products.

12:51 p.m.

Why Are All the Gays Still Obsessed With Big Little Lies?

“No, but seriously, guys, I’m a total Bonnie.”

12:40 p.m.

Watch a Jazz-Club Fashion Shoot Inspired by Sade

A new film from the African fashion retailer Oxosi.

12:08 p.m.

Adult Men Are Extremely Mad They’re Not Allowed to Go to Legoland

One even wants to file a human-rights complaint.

11:45 a.m.

What Jane Pratt Can’t Live Without

Including the Sesame Street backpack, calming supplements, and blood-sugar-regulating tea.

11:43 a.m.

Here’s More Evidence Your Diet Coke Addiction Isn’t Good for You

A new study linked diet soda to stroke and dementia.

11:07 a.m.

Florida’s Only Black State Attorney Was Sent a Noose in the Mail

Aramis Ayala said she views the incident as a hate crime.

10:51 a.m.

25 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Including a few things that’d make great Mother’s Day gifts.

10:15 a.m.

Steven Alan Is Revamping His Business

The retailer is focusing on his own line.

10:08 a.m.

The Model Who Produces Dubstep Beats on the Side

Aiden Curtiss loves Yohji Yamamoto and Yorkshire pudding equally.

10:06 a.m.

Sarah Palin Says O’Reilly Accusers Shouldn’t Have ‘Stuck Around for a Paycheck’

“As a strong woman, we should feel more empowered.”

10:02 a.m.

Cardi B Explains How She Always Looks So ‘Schmoney’

▶️ “A lot of people try to put a whole entire Gucci outfit on — it doesn’t go well, sis.”

10:01 a.m.

Married Man Fakes Airport Hijacking to Get Out of Trip With Online Girlfriend

Ah, love.

9:49 a.m.

Missing Teen Found Across the Country With Teacher a Month After Disappearing

15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas was found safe and her 50-year-old teacher, Tad Cummins, was arrested.

9:45 a.m.

What Is Memphis? (And How Can I Get My Hands on It?)

The ’80s design movement is back.

7:53 a.m.

A Rodarte Exhibit Is Coming To Washington

Not a suit or sheath dress in sight.