The Latest on the Cut

18 mins ago

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Had a Romantic Date at Olive Garden

That’s amore.

1:27 p.m.

Do These Male Fox Anchors Have What It Takes to Be the Next Bill O’Reilly?

The Daily Show put together a montage of potential candidates.

1:10 p.m.

What Do Working Families Need Even More Than Paid Leave?

It starts with a “c” and ends with “care,” according to the New York Times.

1:05 p.m.

8 Products to Get Your Hair Looking Like Gisele Bundchen’s

Her personal hairstylist Harry Josh on his favorite sea-salt spray, hair supplements, and drugstore hair products.

12:51 p.m.

Why Are All the Gays Still Obsessed With Big Little Lies?

“No, but seriously, guys, I’m a total Bonnie.”

12:40 p.m.

Watch a Jazz-Club Fashion Shoot Inspired by Sade

A new film from the African fashion retailer Oxosi.

12:08 p.m.

Adult Men Are Extremely Mad They’re Not Allowed to Go to Legoland

One even wants to file a human-rights complaint.

11:45 a.m.

What Jane Pratt Can’t Live Without

Including the Sesame Street backpack, calming supplements, and blood-sugar-regulating tea.

11:43 a.m.

Here’s More Evidence Your Diet Coke Addiction Isn’t Good for You

A new study linked diet soda to stroke and dementia.

11:07 a.m.

Florida’s Only Black State Attorney Was Sent a Noose in the Mail

Aramis Ayala said she views the incident as a hate crime.

10:51 a.m.

25 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Including a few things that’d make great Mother’s Day gifts.

10:15 a.m.

Steven Alan Is Revamping His Business

The retailer is focusing on his own line.

10:08 a.m.

The Model Who Produces Dubstep Beats on the Side

Aiden Curtiss loves Yohji Yamamoto and Yorkshire pudding equally.

10:06 a.m.

Sarah Palin Says O’Reilly Accusers Shouldn’t Have ‘Stuck Around for a Paycheck’

“As a strong woman, we should feel more empowered.”

10:02 a.m.

Cardi B Explains How She Always Looks So ‘Schmoney’

▶️ “A lot of people try to put a whole entire Gucci outfit on — it doesn’t go well, sis.”

10:01 a.m.

Married Man Fakes Airport Hijacking to Get Out of Trip With Online Girlfriend

Ah, love.

9:49 a.m.

Missing Teen Found Across the Country With Teacher a Month After Disappearing

15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas was found safe and her 50-year-old teacher, Tad Cummins, was arrested.

9:45 a.m.

What Is Memphis? (And How Can I Get My Hands on It?)

The ’80s design movement is back.

7:53 a.m.

A Rodarte Exhibit Is Coming To Washington

Not a suit or sheath dress in sight.

2:03 a.m.

Can Someone Help Blake Shelton Come Up With a Good Surprise for Gwen Stefani?

He grew a little nervous after seeing his girlfriend’s image splashed across the facade of the Empire State Building.