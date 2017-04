View Slideshow Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Make an (under)statement with a bouquet of soft, muted flora: Ocean Song roses, baby-blue eucalyptus, and other flowers in shades of pale. With arrangements in hues of yellow, peach, violet, and, of course, millennial pink, these pastels are anything but washed-out. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20 suggestions for a quieter bouquet.



Photographs by Bobby Doherty

*This article appears in the summer 2017 issue of New York Weddings.