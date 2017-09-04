The Season’s Most Beautiful Wedding Gowns Look Like They’ve Stepped Out of a Painting

Flower-embroidered tulle cloud gown by Viktor & Rolf Mariage. Photo: Hailun Ma

Don’t settle for a gown that’s anything less than a work of art. From laser-cut organza to 3-D butterflies and celestial tulle worthy of the Met, here are 11 intricate, yet delicate, dresses that will leave everyone in awe on your wedding day.

Styling: Rebecca Ramsey
Photographs: Hailun Ma
Makeup: Nana Hiramatsu
Hair: Kiyonori Sudo using Bumble and Bumble
Market Editor: Lindsay Peoples
Photo Assistants: Junyoung Jang and Sookyung Jung
Fashion Assistant: Indya Brown

*This article appears in the summer 2017 issue of New York Weddings.

