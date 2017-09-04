View Slideshow Photo: Hailun Ma

Don’t settle for a gown that’s anything less than a work of art. From laser-cut organza to 3-D butterflies and celestial tulle worthy of the Met, here are 11 intricate, yet delicate, dresses that will leave everyone in awe on your wedding day.



Styling: Rebecca Ramsey

Photographs: Hailun Ma

Makeup: Nana Hiramatsu

Hair: Kiyonori Sudo using Bumble and Bumble

Market Editor: Lindsay Peoples

Photo Assistants: Junyoung Jang and Sookyung Jung

Fashion Assistant: Indya Brown

*This article appears in the summer 2017 issue of New York Weddings.