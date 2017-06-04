Here’s a Reminder That Pitbull Loves Charter Schools

Photo: Getty Images

When Pitbull isn’t making music or shaving his goatee into the perfect tiny triangle, he’s a supporter of charter schools. So here’s a collaboration that we actually probably should’ve seen coming: Betsy DeVos.

Pitbull (né Armando Christian Pérez) founded the Sports Leadership And Management Academy (SLAM) — a public charter school for grades six through 12 — in Miami back in 2013. At the time, he told NPR, “They’re already labeling me ‘Mr. Education.’”

On Thursday, DeVos — secretary of Education and America’s foremost charter-school enthusiast — paid a visit to SLAM.

According to Education Week, SLAM’s middle- and high-school divisions both received a C grade from the Florida Department of Education’s accountability rating system.