We Will Soon See Some ‘Formation Scholars’ In College Thanks to Beyoncé

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Beyoncé is helping four women pay their way through college! As a way to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the release of her groundbreaking visual album Lemonade, Beyoncé announced four college scholarships.

The new “Formation Scholars,” are aptly named after the single “Formation,” an empowering anthem on black womanhood. Current or incoming students studying the creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies will be eligible to apply. Per the announcement, the scholarship is designed “to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident,” (adjectives that could easily describe Queen Bey, if we’re being honest).



The scholarship will be available for the incoming school year at Berklee College of Music, Parsons School of Design, as well as two historically black colleges or universities, Howard University and Spelman College. It appears that the details on how to apply are particular to each school. In an Instagram post, Howard University said it will announce the application process in the next month, but Spelman College already has an essay prompt on its financial aid website for the $25,000 scholarship. It asks: “How has the album ‘Lemonade’ inspired your educational goals?” We’re sure students will have plenty to say about Queen Bey; even Michelle Obama was left feeling inspired. “You are a role model for us all,” she wrote on Instagram.

