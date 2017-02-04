Beyoncé Shows Off Her Baby Bump on Instagram

Photo: Beyoncé/Instagram

Beyoncé slayed Instagram last night simply by posting a video and a few pictures showcasing her impeccable style and glorious baby bump. While we’re definitely here for the giant, sparkly rings and earrings she’s sporting, not to mention the bejeweled wedges and ankle bracelet, it’s the figure-hugging royal purple dress that kills it — along with a snap of Blue Ivy snuggled up to her mom’s tummy. What’s clear from Bey’s recent posts is that she’s having a lot of fun being visibly pregnant and totally glam on social media, and her fans are eating it up.

