Beyoncé Is a Spring Goddess in This Red Gown and Flower Headdress
Beyoncé’s “fierce” pregnancy vibes were on full display Saturday night at the inaugural Wearable Art Gala Saturday night. The pop star, along with husband Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy, appeared at the gala to support her mom, Tina Lawson, who hosted the event with her husband Richard. Jay Z was nattily dressed in a powder blue tux, and Blue Ivy was wearing an adorable Mischka Aoki dress, but neither could compete with Bey’s gorgeous red gown and towering flower headdress.