Beyoncé Is a Spring Goddess in This Red Gown and Flower Headdress

By
Image
Photo: Beyoncé/Beyonce.com

Beyoncé’s “fierce” pregnancy vibes were on full display Saturday night at the inaugural Wearable Art Gala Saturday night. The pop star, along with husband Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy, appeared at the gala to support her mom, Tina Lawson, who hosted the event with her husband Richard. Jay Z was nattily dressed in a powder blue tux, and Blue Ivy was wearing an adorable Mischka Aoki dress, but neither could compete with Bey’s gorgeous red gown and towering flower headdress.

Tags:

Beyoncé’s a Spring Goddess in This Gown and Flower Headdress