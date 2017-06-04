Brad Pitt Took a Break From Sculpture to Wear Baggy Pants to a Premiere

Last night, actor and aspiring sculptor Brad Pitt appeared on the red carpet wearing a newsboy cap and a very baggy pair of pants. We hope his Newsies audition went well!
Last night, actor and aspiring sculptor Brad Pitt appeared on the red carpet wearing a newsboy cap and a very baggy pair of pants. We hope his Newsies audition went well!
HuffPost Lifestyle
Psychologists Explain The Benefits Of Baking For Other…
Man Repeller
5 Women in Dior SS17 on What Femininity Means to Them
HuffPost Women
Sonia Sotomayor: Not Everyone Can Just Pull Themselves…
powered by PubExchange