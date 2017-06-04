Brad Pitt Took a Break From Sculpture to Wear Baggy Pants to a Premiere

By
Image
Brad Pitt. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Last night, actor and aspiring sculptor Brad Pitt appeared on the red carpet wearing a newsboy cap and a very baggy pair of pants. We hope his Newsies audition went well!

Tags:

Brad Pitt Wore Baggy Pants to a Premiere