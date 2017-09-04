Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are Proud New Parents

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images For L'O

Irina Shayk gave birth to her first child with Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper two weeks ago, People reports. A source confirmed the pregnancy in November 2016 after Shayk walked in the Victoria’s Secret show wearing outfits that slightly camouflaged her midsection. Although People reported in December that Coop’s mansion wasn’t quite baby-friendly, he’s had plenty of time to de-Hangover his pad to get it ready for the newest member of the family. The couple was first spotted together in April 2015.