Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty

SoulCycle aficionado Brooklyn Beckham might be back together with Chloë Grace Moretz, but as it turns out, dating a woke teen is not enough to make you woke.

And we are done x A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 2, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

The son of David and Victoria Beckham celebrated his 18th birthday by getting a tattoo of a Native American chief on his forearm — the same tattoo that his dad has on his own rib cage.

Bad move Brooklyn. Time to wake up. #WhitePrivilegeStrikesAgain https://t.co/pAPnAMt5LA — Zoey Pricelys Roy (@therealzoeyroy) April 3, 2017

Brooklyn beckham getting a tattoo of a Native American is the epitome of white — liv✨ (@oliviawxlsh) April 3, 2017

i hate david & brooklyn beckham and their stupid native american tattoos. STOP REDUCING THESE PEOPLE TO AN AESTHETIC YOU IGNORANT FUCKERS — kamal (كمال‌) (@brahman2k17) April 3, 2017

We guess questionable taste runs in the family.