Caitlyn Jenner Confirms She’s Had Her ‘Final’ Sex-Reassignment Surgery

View Slideshow Photo: C Flanigan/Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner appeared on 20/20 with Diane Sawyer last night to discuss life since transitioning, from activism to dating and even her relationship with the Kardashians. (Jenner came out as trans during an exclusive interview with Sawyer on 20/20 almost exactly two years ago.) She also confirmed that she has had the last in a series of gender-confirmation surgeries, adding, “I’m not going to dwell on that subject. It’s not an appropriate question to ask a trans person.” As for her decision to come out, she told Sawyer that she has “no regrets, none whatsoever.” She also revealed in the interview that she’s “fine” with her ex, Kris Jenner, and that she hasn’t “been on a date” since coming out, preferring instead to concentrate on activism rather than dating.