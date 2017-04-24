Can We Finally, Officially Say That Amber Heard and Elon Musk Are Dating?

Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Amber Heard and Elon Musk are a thing. No, really, they’re a thing. Or, at least they’re in that not-so-nebulous realm of, “we’re spending time together so make of it what you will but, yea, maybe, I guess you can say we’re talking.” On Sunday, the two were spotted in Australia (where Heard is filming “Aquaman”) walking around the Gold Coast’s Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.



Now, what evidence do we have that there’s something romantic possibly going on between the two? Let us examine the facts:



1) Heard and Musk walked about with their arms around each other, according to People. Not just that, but they held hands. (*Whether fingers were intertwined is unclear, but you get the idea.)



2) They went zip-lining together as part of the sanctuary’s challenge courses. That’s a trust-challenge, if ever there was one. Also, you have to be really comfortable with the person you’re doing this with because no one looks good in zip-lining gear.



3) They’ve been out and about for months, though they maintained the “we’re just friends,” line of defense. Most recently, Heard and Musk attended the screening in March of Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.”

4) Heard’s father reportedly said she wants to marry Musk. “Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other,” Heard’s father, David, told Grazia magazine. “She would love to get married. One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that.”

5) And, last but not least, we have Heard’s very own stamp of approval on social media. She made their relationship “Instagram official” with this photo of the two dining. And, oh yea, there’s a very visible lipstick print on Musk’s cheek.

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Heard also shared the image on Twitter and earned herself a reteweet from Musk. For a man who once professed his lifelong love to his ex-wife on Twitter, that’s saying something.

