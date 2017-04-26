The Latest on the Cut

32 seconds ago

Cara Delevingne is Now Completely Bald

You can identify her by her brows.

12 mins ago

Raf Simons on Diversifying Calvin Klein’s Ads

“In this political climate, more than ever, it is important.”

19 mins ago

Is Plus-Size Designer Consignment on the Up and Up?

One retailer is making a difference.

3:44 p.m.

I Finally Understand Online Mom Drama

Because sometimes I participate.

3:33 p.m.

What Are the Best Men’s Socks?

From no-shows to cashmere, and wildly patterned to discreet.

2:31 p.m.

Ann Coulter Has Officially Canceled Her UC Berkeley Speech

The conservative commentator’s speech isn’t happening anymore.

2:22 p.m.

My New Favorite Shampoo Keeps My Hair Clean for 4 Days

A fancy new French shampoo that kills the need for dry shampoo.

2:16 p.m.

LVMH Will Now Sell ‘Experiences’

Including trips to Antarctica, as part of a new venture called Clos19.

2:02 p.m.

Yes, Even The Handmaid’s Tale Has a Fashion Collaboration

Indie brand Vaquera is taking on the look of Gilead.

1:55 p.m.

Bill O’Reilly Protégé Makes Crude On-air Remark About Ivanka Trump

“But, I really like how she was speaking into that microphone.”

1:19 p.m.

The Master Plumber Who Thinks More Women Should Learn a Trade

“In those stupid career fairs nobody ever suggested to the little girls, ‘Get into a trade, you’ll make a ton of money and have a lifelong career.’”

1:15 p.m.

There Are a Lot of Hunter Rain Boots on Sale Right Now

And not in weird colors, like teal or orange.

1:00 p.m.

The 8 Best Sports Bras for Big Boobs

Minimize the pain and bounce.

12:59 p.m.

The New York Artist Charting New Territory in Southern California

Jennie Jieun Lee on returning to ceramics after ten years, settling into her new home across the country, and dancing with Stanley Love.

12:51 p.m.

Samantha Bee Hasn’t Checked Her Twitter Since Election Night

“That night, at about 10 o’clock, I could not believe what I was seeing in my mentions.”

12:45 p.m.

All the Best Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

We’ve put them all in one handy guide.

12:34 p.m.

The 11 Best ‘Natural’ Beauty Products Right Now on Amazon

The best epsom salts, lipstick, and “natural” highlighter.

12:31 p.m.

This Amazon Device Is About to Make Getting Dressed Super Creepy

What could possibly go wrong?

12:24 p.m.

Melania Trump’s Rep Would Like You to Know She Isn’t ‘Miserable’ With Donald

Her rep attempted to squash recent reports of marital unhappiness.

12:02 p.m.

How Can I Stop Eating Like a Maniac in Front of My Son?

Because I should. Studies say!