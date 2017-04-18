Photo: 2016 Taylor Hill

In a historically bad week for the Knicks player, Carmelo and La La Anthony are separated, TMZ reports. The couple has been married for almost seven years following a four year engagement.

This news comes several days after New York Knicks President Phil Jackson said Carmelo would be “better off somewhere else.” “Sources close to the couple,” say the Knicks’ 51 losses this season have been stressful on their relationship, according to TMZ. The contract-breaking trade talks that would likely take Melo out of New York can’t be helping.

Divorce is not in the picture yet. The estranged couple has a 10-year-old son, Kiyan, who will stay in New York for the time being.