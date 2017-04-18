New York Fashion Week Is Getting (a Little) Shorter

Photo: Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

According to the CFDA, our fair city’s Fashion Week–goers have been asking for “a more succinct NYFW schedule,” and that’s just what they’re going to get. The organization announced today on its website that come September, the event will be shortened by one day. Marc Jacobs, who usually closes things out on Thursday, will now show on Wednesday, September 13, at 6 p.m. Calvin Klein and Tom Ford will both host shows on the first official Fashion Week day, September 7.



With many brands trading New York for L.A. or Europe, or choosing to bypass the show system altogether, a shortened show schedule makes sense, and will surely come as a relief to everyone who’s been logging mileage between Hudson Yards and various piers all week.

