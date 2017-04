The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

How to Wear Your Mother’s Wedding Dress

According to one bride, who even found a way around the high neckline.

11:27 a.m.

You Can Now Buy the Robe That Prince George Wore to Meet Obama

The British company just started shipping to the U.S.

11:15 a.m.

The Terrifying Anti-Abortion Bills Making Their Way Into State Legislatures

▶️ The sheer number of them is scary enough.

11:14 a.m.

The Latest Makeup Trend Treats Women Like Children

From cutesy marketing to cartoon collaborations.

11:08 a.m.

Here’s the Cast of Your Dream Kardashians Spinoff

Kourtney, Kim, and Cher.

11:01 a.m.

Lots of Land of Nod Kids’ Furniture Are on Sale (and Great for Grown-ups)

Now’s the time to try this decorating hack.

11:00 a.m.

15 Magical Moments at the Milan Furniture Fair

Wendy Goodman’s favorite lighting, wallpaper, and hanging chairs.

10:57 a.m.

Vogue Arabia’s Editor-in-Chief Is Reportedly Out After Only Two Issues

Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz has parted ways with the title.

10:53 a.m.

Aly Raisman on Baths, Cherry Juice, and Taking a Break After the Olympics

“The thing with gymnastics is, there’s never really an off-season.”

10:30 a.m.

15 Famous Women on Postpartum Depression

Chrissy Teigen, Adele, Princess Diana, and more moms share their stories and advice.

10:11 a.m.

CNN Commentator Shuts Down Analyst Who Compares Trump to MLK

Symone Sanders was not having it.

10:00 a.m.

Real Wedding Album: Rock-and-Roll Nuptials in Brooklyn

Groom Brian Chase, drummer of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, couldn’t resist performing with his bandmates at the reception.

9:39 a.m.

This Extremely Average Guy Says He’s Given Up Dating Hot Women

A little trend piece titled “Why I Won’t Date Hot Women Anymore.”

9:13 a.m.

Gangs of Women Are Swarming Brad Pitt

“Page Six” says he’s being stalked and hit on by exes.

9:00 a.m.

The Wedding Bands to Buy When You Don’t Want to Look Like Every Other Bride

Because not everyone wants a big ol’ diamond.

8:30 a.m.

How Kids Learn to Leave People Out

Social psychologists explain why we can’t all just get along.

8:00 a.m.

How to Have a Wedding in a New York City Apartment

You’re already sleeping in the city’s best venue.

2:29 a.m.

Sheila Abdus-Salaam, First Black Judge on N.Y.’s Top Court, Found Dead in River

She was also the nation’s first female Muslim judge.

12:49 a.m.

Gal Gadot Credits Beyoncé With Helping Calm Her Audition Nerves

Gadot says Beyoncé’s music helped her before her audition for Wonder Woman.

Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

Shia LaBeouf Is Finally Jumping on the Hygge Bandwagon

He’s spending a month in an isolated cabin in Finland for art.