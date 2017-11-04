So Many Men Are Weirdly Obsessed With Tom Brady

Photo: Getty Images

Tom Brady — he of five Super Bowl rings, no strawberries, and questionable politics — can rest easy in his “performance pajamas” at night knowing that, should push come to shove, scores of male celebrities would go to bat for him in literally any situation, at any time, in any place.

In an interview with USA Today, Gifted actor Chris Evans joined the ranks of famous Brady defenders like Conan O’Brien, Ben Affleck and Mark Wahlberg. Evans, who has become something of his own political pundit lately, said that if anyone should be excused for perhaps voting for Trump, who Evans called a “hatemonger” and “bully,” it’s Tom Brady:

“I’m a citizen first, actor second. I know actors get grief for having their opinions shared. People label you as out of touch. That’s fine if you feel that way. That doesn’t negate what I think and feel and I have a right to share it. More than anything else, I’m a citizen of America and I have my thoughts and opinions. You do have to put a little extra thought to make sure that your opinions are received properly. You don’t want to fall on deaf ears. It’s tough. It’s a tricky landscape to navigate, everyone’s very upset right now. Everyone’s really polarized. That’s not going to stop me from expressing what I think and feel.



If anyone gets a pass, it’s Tom Brady. We may have political disagreements. But I don’t want to encourage this landscape of, if you disagree with me politically, you’re my enemy. That’s not the case. That’s easy to say as privileged white male. There are plenty of people who are oppressed and victimized and in jeopardy at this stage. It’s easy for me to say, ‘Hey, we can all get along,’ and I have to remember that, as well. I’m just going to out of my way to give Tom Brady a pass. He gave me five rings. What am I supposed to do? He gets a pass.”

Last September, Tom Brady said it “would be great” if Donald Trump became president. It’s nice to get what you want.