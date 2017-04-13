The Latest on the Cut

5:30 p.m.

A New Photography Book Spotlights the Female Gaze

The book Girl on Girl features 40 female artists from 17 countries.

5:08 p.m.

Chrissy Teigen Is Going to Make Highlighter

Mmmm, shiny!

4:48 p.m.

Girls Star Zosia Mamet’s Best Style

See the actor’s fashion evolution.

4:35 p.m.

The 7 Best Women’s Razors, According to Hyperenthusiastic Amazon Reviewers

An option for however you prefer to remove your hair.

4:34 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious Is a Really Good Steamy Romance Novel

This is the most erotically charged Fast and the Furious installment.

4:30 p.m.

8 Surprisingly Stylish Ways to Wear a Raincoat

The classic topper gets a fresh update.

4:00 p.m.

Topshop’s New Affordable Bridal Line Launches Today

The 25-piece collection includes bridesmaid and bridal gowns, lingerie, and accessories.

3:30 p.m.

I Can’t Hate This Fundraising Ad About the Moms of Sick Kids

As the mom of a sick kid, I thought I could find a way.

3:29 p.m.

Sorry, I Don’t Want to Dress Like a French Girl

“Parisian chic” is boring and overrated.

3:19 p.m.

Here’s the Average Amount Single People Spend on Dating

A survey broke down how much the average single American spent on dating last year.

2:39 p.m.

This Fabric Spray Is Dry Shampoo for Your Apartment

It’s like an upscale, pet-friendly Febreze.

2:30 p.m.

All I Wanted to Buy From Seoul Was a Cool Trench Coat

Every stylish woman seemed to own one.

2:00 p.m.

Real Wedding Album: An Intimate, International Affair

Mark is from Belfast, and Julio is from São Paulo. They live in London, got engaged in the Maldives, and were married in Central Park.

1:30 p.m.

Trump Signs Law That Allows States to Defund Abortion Providers

The bill barely passed in the Senate last month.

1:15 p.m.

Now You Can Send Subtle Hints to Your Boss With Slack’s Away-Message Function

Set status: away … forever.

1:10 p.m.

Gucci’s New Campaign Is a Dandy Dance Party Featuring Only Black Models

The “Soul Scene” campaign is a throwback to the ‘60s.

1:05 p.m.

Your Bagged Salad Is Trying to Murder You

In the last week alone, both a scorpion and a dead bat have been found in bagged salad mixes.

12:56 p.m.

This Coconut-Oil Infused Dental Floss Almost Makes Flossing Fun

Cocofloss is flossy flossy and Goop-endorsed.

12:49 p.m.

What to Do When You Feel Like the Only Roommate Who Ever Cleans

It’s easy to miss the work that other people are putting in.

12:09 p.m.

Katy Perry Is ‘Androgynous, Architectural, and Political’ Now

She’s wearing Comme des Garçons on the cover of Vogue.